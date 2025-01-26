Tazio Rosso commits to LA Tech

Tazio Rosso announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.
Rosso will come to Louisiana Tech from Camden County High School in Kingsland, Georgia.
On why he chose LA Tech, Rosso told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose Tech because it could provide me with a great opportunity to grow academically and because of a great coaching staff that believes in me. That mixed with great football made Tech a no brainer."
