PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Dallas Baptist

Louisiana Tech (25-15,10-4) will host Dallas Baptist (28-12, 11-4) in a Conference USA series at the Love Shack this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 6:00 PM, Saturday 2:00 PM, Sunday 1:00 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (303-176 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Dallas Baptist HC | Dan Heefner (680-338-1 in 18th season at DBU)

Pitching Probables | Luke Cooley (5-2, 3.40) vs Micah Bucknam (6-1, 3.38), Brooks Roberson (4-1, 3.78) vs James Ellwanger (2-1, 3.74), TBA vs Ryan Borberg (4-4, 4.47)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Sebastian Mexico (.321, 5 HR, 32 RBI), Trey Hawsey (.318, 5 HR, 16 RBI), Michael Ballard (.291, 6 HR, 29 RBI), Blake Hooks (17 app, 21.2 IP, 25 K, 2.08 ERA), Logan Forsythe (18 app, 30.2 IP, 42 K, 4.40 ERA), Landon Fontenot (10 app, 18 IP, 18 K, 4.50 ERA)

Louisiana Tech won its six consecutive weekend series at home against Liberty last weekend.

Trey Hawsey delivered in a big way at the plate. The freshman was 5/9 (.555) at the plate with 1 HR and 5 RBI.

Hawsey also had a game-tying hit in the 9th inning of Tech's comeback win on Thursday night.

From a pitching perspective, Luke Cooley was dynamic on Thursday night. The left-hander allowed one hit in six scoreless innings of work.

Cooley is 5-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 47.2 innings of work this season.

Scouting the Patriots

Key Players | Nathan Humphreys (.374, 13 HR, 52 RBI), Grant Jay (.363, 16 HR, 47 RBI), Tom Poole (.362, 7 HR, 21 RBI), Chayton Krauss (.355, 10 HR, 52 RBI), Tyler Schott (14 app, 13 IP, 18 K, 2.08 ERA), Mason Peters (14 app, 20 IP, 28 K, 4.05 ERA), Jerrod Jenkins (13 app, 35.1 IP, 37 K, 5.60 ERA)

Dallas Baptist dropped a 16-4 decision to Oklahoma State on Tuesday night, but Dan Heefner's group is playing at a really high level.

The Patriots have won seven games in a row in league play and have surged into a first place tie with WKU at 11-4.

Grant Jay is enjoying a monster year from his catching position. Jay is hitting .363 with a team-high 16 HR and 47 RBI.

Pitching wise, DBU has a 5.17 team ERA in 332.1 innings pitched this season. Opponents are hitting .266 off Patriot pitching.

---

