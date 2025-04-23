Melian Martinez commits to Dunkin' Dogs

Martinez, a 7'0 center, comes to Louisiana Tech from New Mexico Junior College with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Martinez told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose the Bulldogs because the coaching staff and how they recruited me throughout the year. Since the first jamboree they came watch me and took time from their schedule to come watch me and stay in contact.”

The Dominican Republic native chose the Bulldogs over offers from Kansas State, UTEP, Fresno State, Missouri State, and others.

Martinez battled injuries in 2024-2025 but still managed to showcase his elite shot blocking skills by blocking 30 shots across 23 games.

