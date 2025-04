DJ Dudley announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.

Dudley, a 6'4 transfer guard from Hutchinson CC, will come to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Los Angeles native averages 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in 2024-2025.

Dudley scored in double-figures in 25 of 30 games and scored 20+ points in five this past season.

