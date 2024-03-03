Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 3.3.2024
Louisiana Tech won its fifth consecutive game at WKU on Wednesday night.
The victory improved the Bulldogs to 21-8 overall and 11-3 in Conference USA play.
Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the conference standings, statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.
|Team
|Overall Record (Conference Record)
|
Louisiana Tech
|
21-8 (11-3)
|
Sam Houston State
|
18-11 (11-3)
|
Western Kentucky
|
19-10 (8-7)
|
Liberty
|
17-12 (6-8)
|
Middle Tennessee
|
12-17 (6-8)
|
UTEP
|
15-15 (6-9)
|
New Mexico State
|
12-18 (6-9)
|
Jacksonville State
|
14-16 (6-9)
|
FIU
|
10-19 (5-9)
|Player
|Statistics
|
F Isaiah Crawford
|
16.4 pts, 5.9 rebs, 2.4 assts, 2.1 stls, and 1.7 blks per game
|
C Daniel Batcho
|
14.5 pts, 9.9 rebs, and 2.4 blks per game
|
G Tahlik Chavez
|
13.7 pts, 3.0 rebs, and 1.2 assts per game
Isaiah Crawford is clearly playing the best basketball of his career. In Tech's 3-game road sweep of UTEP, NMSU, and WKU, the Fort Worth native averaged 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1 steal, and 1.3 blocks per game.
Daniel Batcho returned from injury on the 3-game road trip to averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game.
Tahlik Chavez averaged 17.3 points per game on the trip. The Arlington native ranks 15th nationally shooting 42.2% from 3-point range.
Sean Newman was PHENOMENAL in wins over New Mexico State and WKU for Talvin Hester's squad. The sophomore averaged 14.5 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. Newman's emergence could prove to be massive for the 'Dogs down the stretch.
|Team Statistic
|Statistical Rank
|
Points Per Game
|
75.0 (143)
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
63.9 (15)
|
Field Goal %
|
45.9% (106)
|
Field Goal % Allowed
|
39.1% (8)
|
Three-Point FG %
|
36.4% (54)
|
Three-Point FG % Allowed
|
33.4% (175)
|
Assists Per Game
|
12.6 (228)
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
11.7 (76)
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
27.2 (45)
|
Steals Per Game
|
7.7 (71)
|
Blocks Per Game
|
5.1 (19)
Tech has held 18 of 28 opponents to less than 40% shooting from the field this season. Great recipe for success.
The Bulldogs continue to rank 1st nationally in 2-point field goal percentage defense.
Tech is out-rebounding opponents by 6.2 rebounds per game.
---
Upcoming Schedule
March 7th - vs Sam Houston State - 8 PM tipoff on CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM
March 9th - vs Middle Tennessee - 2 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
---
