Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 3.3.2024

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech won its fifth consecutive game at WKU on Wednesday night.

The victory improved the Bulldogs to 21-8 overall and 11-3 in Conference USA play.

Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the conference standings, statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Conference USA Standings
Team Overall Record (Conference Record) 

Louisiana Tech

21-8 (11-3)

Sam Houston State

18-11 (11-3)

Western Kentucky

19-10 (8-7)

Liberty

17-12 (6-8)

Middle Tennessee

12-17 (6-8)

UTEP

15-15 (6-9)

New Mexico State

12-18 (6-9)

Jacksonville State

14-16 (6-9)

FIU

10-19 (5-9)
Advertisement
Individual Statistical Leaders
Player  Statistics

F Isaiah Crawford

16.4 pts, 5.9 rebs, 2.4 assts, 2.1 stls, and 1.7 blks per game

C Daniel Batcho

14.5 pts, 9.9 rebs, and 2.4 blks per game

G Tahlik Chavez

13.7 pts, 3.0 rebs, and 1.2 assts per game

Isaiah Crawford is clearly playing the best basketball of his career. In Tech's 3-game road sweep of UTEP, NMSU, and WKU, the Fort Worth native averaged 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1 steal, and 1.3 blocks per game.

Daniel Batcho returned from injury on the 3-game road trip to averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game.

Tahlik Chavez averaged 17.3 points per game on the trip. The Arlington native ranks 15th nationally shooting 42.2% from 3-point range.

Sean Newman was PHENOMENAL in wins over New Mexico State and WKU for Talvin Hester's squad. The sophomore averaged 14.5 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. Newman's emergence could prove to be massive for the 'Dogs down the stretch.

Team Statistics
Team Statistic Statistical Rank

Points Per Game

75.0 (143)

Points Per Game Allowed

63.9 (15)

Field Goal %

45.9% (106)

Field Goal % Allowed

39.1% (8)

Three-Point FG %

36.4% (54)

Three-Point FG % Allowed

33.4% (175)

Assists Per Game

12.6 (228)

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

11.7 (76)

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

27.2 (45)

Steals Per Game

7.7 (71)

Blocks Per Game

5.1 (19)

Tech has held 18 of 28 opponents to less than 40% shooting from the field this season. Great recipe for success.

The Bulldogs continue to rank 1st nationally in 2-point field goal percentage defense.

Tech is out-rebounding opponents by 6.2 rebounds per game.

---

Upcoming Schedule

March 7th - vs Sam Houston State - 8 PM tipoff on CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

March 9th - vs Middle Tennessee - 2 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement