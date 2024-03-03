Louisiana Tech won its fifth consecutive game at WKU on Wednesday night. The victory improved the Bulldogs to 21-8 overall and 11-3 in Conference USA play. Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the conference standings, statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Conference USA Standings Team Overall Record (Conference Record) Louisiana Tech 21-8 (11-3) Sam Houston State 18-11 (11-3) Western Kentucky 19-10 (8-7) Liberty 17-12 (6-8) Middle Tennessee 12-17 (6-8) UTEP 15-15 (6-9) New Mexico State 12-18 (6-9) Jacksonville State 14-16 (6-9) FIU 10-19 (5-9)

Advertisement

Individual Statistical Leaders Player Statistics F Isaiah Crawford 16.4 pts, 5.9 rebs, 2.4 assts, 2.1 stls, and 1.7 blks per game C Daniel Batcho 14.5 pts, 9.9 rebs, and 2.4 blks per game G Tahlik Chavez 13.7 pts, 3.0 rebs, and 1.2 assts per game

Isaiah Crawford is clearly playing the best basketball of his career. In Tech's 3-game road sweep of UTEP, NMSU, and WKU, the Fort Worth native averaged 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1 steal, and 1.3 blocks per game. Daniel Batcho returned from injury on the 3-game road trip to averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game. Tahlik Chavez averaged 17.3 points per game on the trip. The Arlington native ranks 15th nationally shooting 42.2% from 3-point range. Sean Newman was PHENOMENAL in wins over New Mexico State and WKU for Talvin Hester's squad. The sophomore averaged 14.5 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. Newman's emergence could prove to be massive for the 'Dogs down the stretch.

Team Statistics Team Statistic Statistical Rank Points Per Game 75.0 (143) Points Per Game Allowed 63.9 (15) Field Goal % 45.9% (106) Field Goal % Allowed 39.1% (8) Three-Point FG % 36.4% (54) Three-Point FG % Allowed 33.4% (175) Assists Per Game 12.6 (228) Offensive Rebounds Per Game 11.7 (76) Defensive Rebounds Per Game 27.2 (45) Steals Per Game 7.7 (71) Blocks Per Game 5.1 (19)