Dave Doeren is in his 12th season at NC State and has compiled an 82-59 record in Raleigh. How would you describe the impact Doeren has had on the program through the years?

NC State needed an injection of talent and energy when Doeren arrived in 2013. In fact, his first win was 40-14 against Louisiana Tech on Aug. 31, 2013. That season went sideways due to not having a quarterback, ending the year with a 0-8 ACC mark and 3-9 record.

However, during that year, Florida quarterback transfer Jacoby Brissett was sitting out. With the quarterback position settled, the Wolfpack went 8-5 overall and 3-5 in the ACC in 2014, and it was a smooth ride until 2019. NC State struggled again at quarterback with injuries, and went 4-8 overall and 1-7 in the ACC. That led to re-inventing the coaching staff and how the Wolfpack approached recruiting.

The one nagging narrative is that NC State hasn’t broken through to win the ACC title or win 10 games or more under Doeren. He’s been consistent both on the field and roster management and has evolved with the transfer portal and NIL world.

The Wolfpack are off to a 1-1 start in 2024. How would you describe their play on the field thus far?

NC State showed some weaknesses in the trenches against Western Carolina and didn’t get a pass rush on defense. Those weaknesses got emphasized in the 51-10 loss against Tennessee last weekend in Charlotte, N.C.

The reality at the moment is that Tennessee was thoroughly better and that would hold true if they played each other multiple times this season. Clemson’s defense could be similar to Tennessee, but no one else on the schedule will be like the Volunteers offense this season.

Tennessee deserves all the flowers this week and they’ll have chances against at Oklahoma, vs. Alabama and at Georgia to show where they are in the national picture.

I expect NC State to bounce back and get more explosive offensively, but they’ve lacked to form a consistent running game, which goes back to the offensive line.

Grayson McCall is in his first season as the starting quarterback in Raleigh. How has he looked so far? What’s the next step for him in his progression to allow the offense to really take off?

McCall has shown some of the form on why he’s thrown for 10,427 yards and 91 touchdowns in six years of college football. He also has been a little too turnover prone with a costly interception against Western Carolina, and a killer pick six against UT. He also fumbled twice against the Volunteers.

McCall isn’t going to show off a big arm, but he’s a touch passer who relies on instincts, timing and receivers getting open. If he had the big arm, he’d be in the NFL instead of in college football for a sixth season. McCall just has to be more judicious in protecting the football and take his shots here and there.

Tony Gibson’s defenses are traditionally very aggressive. How does the unit compare to previous years and what’s their strong suit in 2024?

Gibson arrived to NC State in 2019 and the Wolfpack evolved from a 4-2-5 defense to a 3-3-5 scheme. Linebackers have thrived in his system with Drake Thomas and Payton Wilson living up to their full college potential and making the NFL. Middle linebacker Isaiah Moore also was linked to the NFL after a quality college career.

Now, NC State is going through a transition on defense and at linebacker. Along with that, NC State brought in six four-year transfers in the secondary. The standouts are senior defensive end Davin Vann and senior cornerback Aydan White, but the defense is still finding its way.

How do you see the matchup between Louisiana Tech and NC State playing out on Saturday night?

NC State has played Louisiana Tech over the years, and I’ve followed the program loosely over the decades. I got to dust off names like quarterback Terry Bradshaw, and learned that sack-master defensive end Fred Dean played for the Bulldogs. I remember tackle Willie Roaf, wide receiver Troy Edwards, kickers Matt Stover and Josh Scobee, quarterbacks Tim Rattray and Luke McCown, and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, among others.

The program has fallen off since the Skip Holtz teams and had a tough time in beating Nicholls 25-17 in the opener. Between the rain and the quarterback getting dinged up, the team didn’t flow that night.

I have called this a “get right” game for NC State and have pegged the Wolfpack for a 41-13 win over the Bulldogs.

