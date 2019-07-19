Over the next several weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview each of Tech’s 12 opponents for the upcoming season.

Up next, Southern Miss.

Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss will square off on October 19th in Ruston. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM on NFL Network.

Head Coach: Jay Hopson (53-33 overall, 7 seasons, 21-16 in 3 seasons at USM)

2018 Record: 6-5 (5-3)

Key Returners: QB Jack Abraham (2,347 yards, 15 TDs), RB Trivenskey Mosley (499 yards, 1 TD), WR Quez Watkins (72 catches, 889 yards, 9 TDs), S Ky’El Hemby (51 tackles, 6 INTs), LB Racheem Boothe (47 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks), DE Jacques Turner (33 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks)

Key Losses: S Picasso Nelson (59 tackles, 1 INT)

2019 Southern Miss Schedule:

· August 31st – Alcorn State

· September 7th – @ Mississippi State

· September 14th -- @ Troy

· September 21st – @ Alabama

· October 5th -- UTEP

· October 12th – North Texas

· October 19th – @ Louisiana Tech

· October 26th -- @ Rice

· November 9th – UAB

· November 16th -- @ UTSA

· November 23rd – Western Kentucy

· November 30th -- @ FAU

BleedTechBlue.com caught up with Heath Hinton, publisher of Big Gold Nation, to preview the 2019 Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss finished 6-5 in 2018, a good but not great year. Jay Hopson is now entering year four, what is the outlook for the Golden Eagles program? Are they trending upwards? Is the fan base satisfied with the job that Hopson is doing?

The fact that Hopson has not had a losing season is something the fans are proud of. Jay has had a little leniency because of how off the scholarship numbers were off once he arrived. He had only 18-19 schollys to give and the fact that the talent level has increased so much in year 4 is a compliment to him and his staff. This is the overall deepest and most talented team Hopson has had since he arrived. Even with the tough schedule Southern Miss fans believe this team should compete for a conference title this year. If he doesn't get to CUSA Champ game, then his seat might start warming up a little.

Jack Abraham has his strengths and weaknesses at quarterback. He’s extremely efficient and is a good leader. On the opposite side, he has moderate arm strength mixed with so-so decision making at times. Is he the sure-fire starter at quarterback entering 2019?

Not after the spring, there is a 2 man battle for the starting spot in Fall Camp. Tate Whatley, who saw significant playing time last season had a really good spring and spring game. Hopson said that there is a 2 way battle for the starting nod. Jack did have an outstanding completion % but remember a lot of those were on shovel passes that were nothing but glorified handoffs. Tate worked hard in the off season and got bigger, faster, and stronger and it showed in the spring. This will be a fun battle to watch. Whoever gets the nod will have a lot of weapons to play with this fall.

Offensively, the biggest question is likely the status of stud WR Quez Watkins? Has he gotten his academic issues taken care of? He was so good a season when he hauled in 72 catches for 889 yards and 9 touchdowns.

From everything I am hearing, Quez will be good to go this fall. Although even if he doesn't become eligible, there is still so much talent at the WR position. That is a position that is probably 8 deep. Jaylond Adams was hurt for most of last season and his return will be huge.

The USM running game had its issues a year ago due to so-so play on the offensive line. All five starters are back in 2019, is this a good thing? Was the offensive line the biggest issue in 2018?

O-Line play was not good last year. Yes there is a lot of returning players but as Hopson said this spring, no one is safe on the front. Clopton returns at center, and he was All Fr CUSA. Paul Gainer Jr and Arvin Fletcher showed a lot of promise last year. Dorbeck did not practice all spring due to injury bit should be ready to go this fall. The Eagles recruited a lot of JUCO O-lineman, and they may be looked upon to contribute. I believe that with a new offensive scheme in place and a new O-Line coach that the play of this group will improve next season.

The Golden Eagles always seem to possess a solid defense. I know Picasso Nelson has moved on due to graduation, but DE Jacques Turner, LB Racheem Boothe, and S Ky’el Hamby all return. What’s the outlook for the defense in 2019?

The defense should pick up where it left off last season. This defense is big and fast across the front and the secondary returns a lot of players that saw significant time last season. The Eagles only lose 4 starters from last season. Southern Miss should have one of if not the best all-around defense in CUSA this season.

The 2019 Southern Miss Golden Eagles season will be a success if…??

If the O-Line has a much improved season and the TE position becomes solidified. If this happens, good things could be on the horizon in Hattiesburg. Hopson has his most talented group of Eagles he has had since arriving. If USM doesn't play for the CUSA title this season, the Golden Eagle faithful will not be in the best of moods.

