Five former Bulldogs saw action in week one of the NFL season over the weekend.

Amik Robertson, Milton Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Xavier Woods, and Jeff Driskel make up the group.

Let's take a look at how each performed in week one, per Pro Football Focus.

CB Amik Robertson (Lions) - 36 snaps played, 60.5 PFF overall grade, 2 tackles, 1 STOP, opponents completed 1/3 passes for 20 yards when targeting Robertson, 1 PBU