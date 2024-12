Louisiana Tech closed out its season with a dominating 33-0 victory over Kennesaw State on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs out-gained the Owls 448 to 146 in the win. Tech had 30 first downs offensively to only 8 for Kennesaw State.

Let's take a look at some individual performances, per Pro Football Focus.

