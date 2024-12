Louisiana Tech suffered a 27-6 defeat to #22 Army in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs wrapped up their 2024 at 5-8 overall.

Offensively, it was a struggle throughout the evening as it has been for much of 2024 as the Bulldogs managed to score only 6 points and gain 218 total yards.

Tech averaged only 4.4 yards per play.

Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.