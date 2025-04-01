PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs #7 LSU

Louisiana Tech (17-11) will travel to #5 LSU (26-3) for a non-conference match-up on Tuesday night.

Dates/Times | Tuesday 6:30 PM

Location | Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (295-172 in 9th season at LA Tech)

LSU HC | Jay Johnson (163-65 in his 4th season at LSU)

Pitching Probables | TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Garrison Berkley (.313, 4 HR, 16 RBI), Sebastian Mexico (.311, 1 HR, 15 RBI), Colton Coates (.297, 3 HR, 19 RBI), Michael Ballard (.292, 5 HR, 21 RBI), Brody Drost (.286, 1 HR, 14 RBI), Kade Parker (6 app, 13.2 IP, 9 K, 3.95 ERA), Logan Forsythe (13 app, 20.2 IP, 29 K, 4.79 ERA), Blake Hooks (10 app, 13.1 IP, 19 K, 2.03 ERA)

Louisiana Tech stayed out on the diamond by defeating Kennesaw State in two out of three games over the weekend.

The Bulldogs are now 17-11 overall and 4-2 in C-USA action.

Luke Cooley was a star on the for the Bulldogs on Saturday. The left-hander did not allow a hit and struck out 10 in 8 innings of work.

The trio of Grant Hubka, Cooley, and Brooks Roberson had an ERA of 1.12 over the weekend. Tremendous starting pitching.

Scouting the Tigers

Key Players | Derek Curiel (.408, 3 HR, 24 RBI), Jared Jones (.404, 10 HR, 45 RBI), Jake Brown (.364, 1 HR, 20 RBI), Daniel Dickinson (.362, 7 HR, 35 RBI), Casan Evans (9 app, 20 IP, 34 K, 0.90 ERA), Zac Cowan (10 app, 25.1 IP, 36 K, 1.07 ERA), Jaden Noot (10 app, 14.2 IP, 18 K, 3.07 ERA)

Jay Johnson's club comes in at 25-3 overall and 7-2 in SEC play after sweeping Mississippi State over the weekend.

The Tigers are hitting .338 as a team and are averaging 9.9 runs per game.

Jared Jones has been tough to attack for opposing pitchers in his #2 spot in the lineup. The Tigers first baseman is hitting .404 with 10 HR and 45 RBI.

Casan Evans has been dynamic out of the Tigers bullpen and is striking out 15.3 hitters per nine innings.

