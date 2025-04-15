PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs ULM

Louisiana Tech (23-13) will travel to ULM (18-19) for a midweek matchup on Tuesday night.

Dates/Times | Tuesday 6:00 PM

Location | Lou St. Amant Field in Monroe, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (301-174 in 9th season at LA Tech)

UL-Monroe HC | Michael Federico (167-213-1 in 7th season at UL-Monroe)

Pitching Probables | TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Sebastian Mexico (.326, 5 HR, 30 RBI), Garrison Berkley (.307, 5 HR, 20 RBI), Michael Ballard (.294, 6 HR, 28 RBI), Blake Hooks (15 app, 19 IP, 24 K, 2.25 ERA), Logan Forsythe (17 app, 30.2 IP, 42 K, 3.52 ERA), Landon Fontenot (9 app, 16 IP, 16 K, 4.50 ERA)

Louisiana Tech won its fifth consecutive weekend series this past weekend at Middle Tennessee.

The Bulldogs have won 14 of their last 19 games overall.

Lane Burroughs became the third head coach in Louisiana Tech history to win 300 games in Tech's 5-3 win against the Blue Raiders on Friday night.

Sebastian Mexico has been on fire offensively and has 26 RBI over his last 15 games.

Scouting the Warhawks

Key Players | Isaiah Walker (.341, 4 HR, 22 RBI), Henry Garcia Jr. (.321, 6 HR, 34 RBI), Colby Lunsford (.314, 5 HR, 18 RBI), Bryce Blaser (.313, 1 HR, 19 RBI), Josh Gregoire (14 app, 22 IP, 24 K, 0.41 ERA), Brandon Brewer (13 app, 22.1 IP, 14 K, 45.24 ERA), Zach Shaw (15 app, 27 IP, 27 K, 6.33 ERA)

UL-Monroe comes into its matchup with Louisiana Tech feeling good about itself after having won four of five games last weekend.

The Warhawks won a series against UL-Lafayette last weekend for its first series victory over the Cajuns since 2012.

Henry Garcia Jr. is enjoying a terrific offensive season as he's hitting .321 with 6 HR and 34 RBI. The Bronx, NY native has 10 RBI in his last 8 games.

Josh Gregoire has emerged into one of the better closers in America. The right-hander has allowed a run in only 1 of his 14 appearances this season.

