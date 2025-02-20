PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Middle Tennessee

Louisiana Tech (17-9, 6-7) will travel to Murfreesboro, TN for a date with Middle Tennessee (17-8, 8-4) on Thursday night.

Game Time | 8:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, TN

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (54-37 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Middle Tennessee HC | Nick McDevitt (100-114 in his 7th season at Middle Tennessee)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech suffered its third loss in four games in a 70-68 defeat against Jacksonville State on Saturday.

It was the Bulldogs second consecutive home loss.

Tech limited the Gamecocks to only 40% shooting from the field but allowed Ray Harper's club to get to the free throw line 30 times.

On the offensive end, Daniel Batcho led the way with 19 points and 6 rebounds.

Kaden Cooper also performed well with 8 points and 13 rebounds in 37 minutes of action.



Scouting the Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee won its third game in its last four tries in an 87-77 victory over rival Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Essam Mostafa was a force down low in the win scoring 21 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

Jestin Porter has scored in double-figures in each of his last ten games and is averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game this season.

---

