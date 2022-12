Willis was in Ruston for a visit this past weekend and becomes Louisiana Tech's 16th commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Willis told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose La Tech because of the program that builds me as a person, giving the benefits of my education, and how the coaching staff shows they can be a coach but also a person willing to help as team be strong as a whole. Also, I can come to them not as a coach but for help with anything, how they build up their players and not just give up on them, and still hold them accountable. I feel that Tech is the right choice for me in so many ways I feel like it would be a great place for me to build more of my career, become my new home and help build me a legacy as a young man.”

THE FILM