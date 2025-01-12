Bulldogs prevail over Flames

RUSTON – It was another second-half comeback for Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs put up 52 points in the stanza to prevail over Liberty, 79-74, on Saturday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

It was a situation LA Tech (13-4, 2-2 CUSA) has grown accustomed to this season and that is trailing at halftime. With the Bulldogs down seven at the midway point, they stormed back to outscore Liberty (14-3, 2-2 CUSA), 52-40, in the second 20-minute stretch to sweep their pair of home league games.

It was a defensive battle to start with score knotted up at 12-12 at the 10-minute mark of the first half. The Flames put together the first run of the game not long after that though, getting a 7-0 spark that was capped off by the first made three-pointer by either squad.

The Bulldogs could not muster any threes for themselves, missing their first seven attempts from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the best three-point shooting team in the league got hot late in the first half, burying three in a row – one by Colin Porter in a late shot clock and two by Taelon Peter – to take a 10-point lead, their largest of the game.

Al Green finally got one to go for the 'Dogs from deep after that, making it a 27-34 disadvantage at halftime. Green's three and a hook shot by Sean Elkinton was all LA Tech got scoring wise in the first half outside of Sean Newman Jr. and Daniel Batcho who combined for 22 of the 27 points.

That trend continued in the second half as the duo contributed the first nine points for the Bulldogs. Batcho's dunk ignited LA Tech's first run of the game, an 8-0 stretch in which Newman Jr's 8-foot jumper gave LA Tech a 42-41 lead with 14:36 to go.

It stayed a one-possession game for the next four minutes until Elkinton provided some instant offense. He went on a stretch of scoring 10 of the team's 12 points, including two three-pointers, to give the 'Dogs a 60-51 advantage with 8:40 remaining.

Next up to give Newman Jr. and Batcho a break in the scoring department was Amaree Abram. After spending all night shutting down Liberty's star guard Kaden Metheny (had just three points), Abram came alive, burying three triples with the last one extending LA Tech's lead back out to nine.

Peter kept the Flames in the game though. He scored nine straight points (had a game-high 33) for the Flames, including a pair of free throws with 43 tickets left to get Liberty to within two at 73-71.

Newman Jr. countered with a driving layup to make it a two-possession game and set a new career high in the process with 27 points. Batcho and Abram then iced the game at the free throw line, connecting on four straight (team went 22-of-25 from the charity stripe).

LA Tech shot 45.5 percent from the field (25-55) for the game. The second half was an offensive clinic though, going 50.0 percent from the field (15-30), 46.2 percent from deep (6-13), and 88.9 percent from the foul line (16-18).

Batcho was in full Batcho form, recording a double-double with 24 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. Abram and Elkinton added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Liberty shot 43.3 percent from the field while making a season-low seven three-pointers.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Talvin Hester On the win …"Liberty is a great defensive team. We ended up spreading them out to see if they could guard us one-on-one. We put a ball screen in and let Sean [Newman Jr.] get downhill and make plays. He is one of the best decision makers in the country."

On Amaree Abram's defense …"That is the Amaree Abram I know. He is one of the best defenders I have seen at his position. If he locks in every night, that is what he is capable of doing. Hopefully we lit a fire under him because that was an unbelievable performance. It was the best performance of the night. I know people look at points, but if he does not do that to [Kaden] Metheny, we do not win this basketball. He took the challenge. Then the ball started going in. He hit three huge threes and two big free throws down the stretch."

On Sean Newman Jr.'s performance ..."We wanted to go inside to [Daniel] Batcho early, but then they started to take him away. They were not willing to come over to help so Sean took what the defense gave him. My assistant coaches put a game plan together that was dynamic. Liberty can have your head spinning."

On Sean Elkinton coming off the bench to give the team a jolt …"I feel like he is healthy now. He was a huge spark. I think when he came in it was a one-point game and by the time he leaves we are up nine. Twelve points in six minutes is dynamic. He hit every free throw. He hit threes, scored it on the low post. He showed his complete package."

Guard Amaree Abram On taking care of business at home this week … "I feel like we needed those losses. It helped us lock in more." On his defense …"I felt like everybody locked in. We wanted to stop the main guys, try to keep them out of the paint and limit their threes. My teammates helped me. Everybody played a part on defense."

Forward Daniel Batcho On defending home court …"Especially after what we did last week, we needed to do this for the fans."

On his teammates Sean Newman Jr. and Sean Elkinton …"He is amazing. I remember the first day we met, the evolution since then. He keeps getting better and more confident. [Elkinton] is going to keep on getting more and more playing time."

NOTABLES

- With the win, LA Tech now leads the all-time series versus Liberty, 2-1.

- The Bulldogs played their 100th Conference USA game in the TAC tonight. LA Tech is 82-18 in such games.

- Talvin Hester picked up his 50th career win as head coach of the Bulldogs.

- LA Tech improved to 7-1 at home this season.

- The Bulldogs put up 79 points on the Flames, the most Liberty has allowed all season. LU came into the game allowing just 59.9 points per contest. LA Tech became just the fourth team to score 70+ points on Liberty.

- LA Tech held Liberty to a season-low seven three-pointers.

- LA Tech scored 50+ points in a half for the sixth time this season.

- The Bulldogs won their sixth game this season when trailing at halftime.

- The Bulldogs had a +21 rebounding advantage, their second largest of the season.

- LA Tech made 22 of its 25 free throw attempts, the second most makes from the charity stripe this season. It marked the fifth time this season shooting at least 80 percent from the foul line in a single game.

- Sean Newman Jr. scored a career-high 27 points while also making a career-high 11 field goals. He also became the first Bulldog this season to play the entire game (first time in his Bulldog career doing so).

- Daniel Batcho registered his third double-double of the season (14th of his Bulldog career) with 24 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. It was his sixth 20-point scoring effort this season.

- Daniel Batcho went 12-of-15 from the foul line, both being the most by a Bulldog this season. It marked the second time this season he has made 10+ free throws in a single game (made 11 against Mississippi College).

- Amaree Abram scored in double figures for the 13th time this season, notching 13 points. He knocked down three three-pointers, giving him multiple triples for the 13th time in a single game this season.

- Sean Elkinton scored in double figures for the second time this season, matching his season high with 12 points while playing just 6:32 off the bench.

- Sean Newman Jr. dished out a game-high eight assists. He has recorded at least eight dimes in 12 games this season.

- Daniel Batcho registered three blocks, marking the seventh time this season with at least three rejections in a single game.

UP NEXT

LA Tech will hit the road to face Jacksonville State on Thursday, Jan. 16. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN+.