Louisiana Tech (1-1) was competitive in the early stages of the game but quickly unraveled after a pair of miscues and lack of execution offensively allowed SMU (1-0) to cruise to a 38-14 victory.

Statistical Leaders

LA Tech

#19 QB Bachmeier: 21/33, 241 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 14.8 QBR

#22 RB Thornton: 8 carries, 24 yards, 3.0 yards per rush, long of 8

#88 WR Duru: 3 receptions, 55 yards, 18.3 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#9 WR Maxwell: 2 receptions, 55 yards, 27.5 yards per catch, long of 31

#6 WR Harris: 7 receptions, 47 yards, 6.7 yards per catch, long of 22

#17 TE Jones: 2 receptions, 12 yards, 6.0 yards per catch, long of 11

#2 FS Singleton: 10 total tackles, 5 solo tackles

#6 LB Randle: 8 total tackles, 6 solo tackles

#3 LB Boateng: 7 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 pass deflection

#20 DE Burnett: 4 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss

#1 CB Roberts: 1 tackle, 3 pass deflections

#35 K Barnes: 2/2 on extra points

#15 K Buchanan: 0/1 on field goals

#31 P Ochsendorf: 6 punts, 44.0 yards per punt, long of 57

SMU

#2 QB Stone: 23/37, 248 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 67.0 QBR

#11 RB Johnson: 14 carries, 128 yards, 9.1 yards per rush, 1 touchdown

#4 RB Knighton: 17 carries, 64 yards, 3.8 yards per rush, long of 12

#8 WR Hudson: 2 receptions, 72 yards, 36.0 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#9 WR Smith: 2 receptions, 44 yards, 22.0 yards per catch, long of 43

#5 WR Dixon: 3 receptions, 29 yards, 9.7 yards per catch, long of 17

#82 TE Maryland: 5 receptions, 58 yards, 11.6 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#23 SS Nwokobia: 6 total tackles, 5 solo tackles

#5 DE Miller: 4 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

#54 LB Kilgore: 3 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

#8 LB Burns: 3 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

#92 DT Roberson: 2 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 interception, 1 touchdown

#41 K Rogers: 5/5 on extra points, 1/3 on field goals, long of 34

#92 P Bujcevski: 3 punts, 51.0 yards per punt, long of 53

Game Summary

This was an outcome that I was not expecting to occur on Saturday, but maybe I should have. I decided to travel to Dallas and on the first row in the raging heat, wanting the Bulldogs to win, but also hoping for a close game. Walking into the stadium and being in the atmosphere, you could tell SMU was ecstatic about their move to the ACC. Even driving into the Highland Park area, there was a huge billboard promoting the Mustangs switching conferences in 2024.

Early in the 1st quarter, each team took turns stalling out on drives and being forced to punt to the other team. Louisiana Tech was putting together a nice drive but decided to run the ball on a 3rd and 8, setting up around a 50-yard field goal. Buchanan’s kick was way off the mark, making the decision to be so conservative even more questionable. Subsequently, the Mustangs proved to be the aggressor, as Stone launched a 67-yard touchdown pass to Hudson, taking advantage of Woods being on an island along the right sideline. To make matters worse, Bachmeier looked to pass on the next drive but was interception by DT Kori Roberson and returned for a touchdown. In less than a minute of game time, the Bulldogs went from being tied to trailing 14-0.

SMU’s momentum carried into the second quarter as they added a field goal and a 9-yard touchdown pass from Stone to Matthews-Harris to take a commanding 24-0 lead. The Bulldogs’ offense failed to threaten SMU’s defense vertically for much of the game. This was largely due to the offensive lines struggling heavily and giving up a ridiculous 6 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in the game. To add insult to injury, LJ Johnson ripped off a long run before the half, and Stone threw up a Hail Mary to TE RJ Maryland for a touchdown, making it a 31-0 game at the half.

Louisiana Tech’s defense still looks significantly improved from last year, aside from a few big plays, but the offense looks much worse so far. Cyrus Allen had to leave the game and did not return after making one catch early in the game, Edwards was unable to play today, and the RB duo of Crosby and Shelton have still yet to debut in 2023. Bachmeier tossed a 53-yard touchdown to Duru for the only score in the 3rd quarter. Johnson was able to punch in another touchdown for SMU in the 4th before Keith Willis scored from 2 yards out to result in a 38-14 loss for Louisiana Tech.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech (1-1) will return home to Ruston to face an old rival in Northwestern State (0-1). This will be the first matchup of the Bulldogs and Demons since 2017.

Saturday’s game can be streamed on ESPN+ and can be listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM or on the LA Tech Athletics App.

The contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium.

---

