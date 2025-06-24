Riley Fisher commits to Diamond Dogs

Fisher, a left-handed pitcher from Pasco-Hernando State College in Florida, will come to Ruston with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Fisher told BleedTechBlue.com, "I did not make it to campus to visit the school or anything, all I needed were the conversations over the phone with the coaching staff, primarily with Coach Wells and Coach Fouts. After the first call, I knew that LA Tech was the place for me. After a few more call, there was no doubt that I wanted to be a Bulldog. I believe that people make a place, and that's what sold me. I'm excited to get to Ruston and compete at a high level."

Fisher finished his sophomore year at PHSC with an 11-3 overall record and a 3.76 ERA. The left-hander struck out 80 hitters in 83.2 innings pitched and tossed five complete games for a Bobcats program that won the National Championship in 2025.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue