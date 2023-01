Ryan Rivera announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday evening.

Rivera, a TE from Cal Poly, will have one season of eligibility remaining beginning in 2023.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Rivera told BleedTechBlue.com, "It just felt right! Great fit, great people, couldn’t ask for anything more. I also love to duck hunt and fish."

Rivera becomes Louisiana Tech's fifth transfer commitment of the off-season, and the first on the offensive side of the ball.

