The 3-2-1 | Dunkin' Dogs split on road, Lady Techsters sweep at home

The Dunkin' Dogs fell at Liberty on Thursday night before bouncing back with a wire-to-wire win at FIU on Saturday.

It was the first road win for the men or the women during Conference USA play this season.

Brooke Stoehr's team defeated conference-leading Liberty on Thursday night and finished off the weekend sweep with a 10-point home win over FIU on Saturday.

Three Things We Learned

1 — Dynamic Freshmen

Paris Bradley is averaging 15.6 points per game in C-USA play and is the front-runner to be the Freshman of the Year in the league.

Traiing by one on Thursday night, Bradley got a floater to go with 2.7 seconds remaining to give the Lady Techsters a 67-66 win. The Carrollton, Texas native scored 13 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter against the Flames.

On the men's side, AJ Bates made his first career for Talvin Hester's team on Saturday.

All the Houston, Texas native did was deliver a career-high 19 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals while playing all 40 minutes in an 82-71 victory.

2 — Lack of Disruption Defensively

Talvin Hester has spoken multiple times throughout the season about turning great defense into good offense.

On the road, that's even more important.

In Lynchburg on Thursday night the Bulldogs allowed the Flames to shoot 50% from the field and score 1.20 points per possession.

On Saturday, the defense was improved to the point where FIU only shot 42% from the field.

A bigger issue in both games was the lack of turnovers forced. Tech only forced four turnovers on Thursday and eight turnovers on Saturday.

More disruption defensively can lead to more run outs and easier shots on the offensive end going forward.

3 — Abram heating up

Amaree Abram is averaging 14.7 points with a 54%/50%/100% slash line over his last three games.

The Port Arthur, Texas native is playing highly efficient basketball on the offensive end of the floor and could prove to be a major x-factor for the Bulldogs over the next month.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — Can the Lady Techsters find a road win?

MASSIVE WEEK on the horizon for the Lady Techsters.

Brooke Stoehr's team is currently 6-5 in conference play, alone in fourth place.

The Techsters will hit the road this week for games at two teams tied for ninth place in Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State

Two wins would be HUGE for the outlook of the team coming down the stretch in league play.



2 — Can the Dunkin' Dogs hold serve at home?

Winning at home is a MUST.

Tech will host Kennesaw State at home on Thursday night before Jacksonville State comes to town on Saturday afternoon.

The Gamecocks have won eight in a row and are in first place in the C-USA standings by two games.

Big week.



One Prediction for Next Week

Lady Techsters complete a road sweep at Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State.

---

