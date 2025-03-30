Diamond Dogs stay hot, win 2 of 3 over Kennesaw State

Louisiana Tech (17-11, 4-2) stayed hot on the diamond by winnings two of three against Kennesaw State (11-17, 3-3) this weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Bulldog bats quiet in 6-1 loss to Kennesaw State to open the series

WIN | Ryan Gold (2-1) LOSS | Luke Nichols (2-3)

It took nearly twenty four hours to complete due to weather, but Kennesaw State defeated Louisiana Tech 6-1 to open the series.

With the game tied at one in the 6th inning, the Owls scored four runs on four hits, one walk, and one hit by pitch to take a commanding 5-1 lead.

Kennesaw State extended its lead to 6-1 in the 7th inning when Cam Suto hit a solo home-run to left center.

Tech threatened in the bottom half of the 7th inning when it loaded the bases with one out but were unable to scratch anything across.

Eli Berch led the Bulldogs with two hits and an RBI in the defeat.

Luke Nichols took the loss on the mound after allowing five runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings of work.

Game 2 | Cooley takes no-hitter into 9th in Tech's 7-3 win to even the series

WIN | Luke Cooley (4-2) LOSS | Harry Cain (1-2)

Louisiana Tech jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the second inning when Trey Hawsey drove in Zeb Ruddell who had singled earlier in the frame.

On this Saturday afternoon, that's about all Luke Cooley would need.

The left-hander retired 23 consecutive hitters from the final two outs of the first inning through the eight inning.

Cooley struck out 10 in the process and obviously did not allow a hit.

Leading 2-0 in the eighth inning, Tech scored five runs on three hits and three walks to stretch its lead out to 7-0 and put the game away.

After allowing a baserunner to reach via error and a walk, Cooley's day was done after 135 pitches in 8+ innings.

Connor Nation and Blake Hooks came on in the 9th to get the final three outs and even the series for the Bulldogs.

Michael Ballard, Sebastian Mexico, and Zeb Ruddell each had two hits for the Bulldogs in the victory.



Game 3 | Roberson, Forsythe, Fontenot lead Bulldogs to 9-2 win to claim the series

WIN | Brooks Roberson (3-1) LOSS | Smith Pinson (2-1)

Louisiana Tech scored nine run in innings four through six and got solid pitching from Brooks Roberson, Logan Forsythe, and Landon Fontenot to earn a series victory over Kennesaw State on Sunday.

Eli Berch delivered a 2-out, RBI single in the fourth inning to get Tech on the board and tie the game at 1.

Following the Berch single, Mike Ballard would scamper home on a wild pitch to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead after four innings.

Leading 2-1 in the fifth inning, Will Safford singled to lead off the frame and stole second and third before coming home to score on an error to make it 3-1.

Leading 4-1, Eli Berch doubled to right center to extend Tech's lead out to 6-1.

Leading 7-1 in the sixth inning, Sebastian Mexico drove in two runs on a double to right field to essentially put the game away at 9-1.

Brooks Roberson earned his third win of the season after allowing one run in five innings of work on the mound. The right-hander struck out six.

Logan Forsythe and Landon Fontenot came on to strike out five Owl hitters over the final four frame.

Fontenot did not allow a hit in his 2.2 innings of work.

Mike Ballard led the Bulldogs with three hits while Mexico and E. Berch each had 3 RBI.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will return travel to #8 LSU and UL-Lafayette in midweek action this week.

First pitch is set for 6:30 PM on SEC Network+ against the Tigers on Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 6:00 PM on ESPN+ against the Cajuns on Wednesday night.

