PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Kennesaw State

Louisiana Tech (15-10, 2-1) will host Kennesaw State (10-15, 2-1) in a three-game Conference USA series this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 6:00 PM, Saturday 2:00 PM, Sunday 1:00 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (293-171 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Kennesaw State HC | Ryan Coe (103-96 in 4th season at Kennesaw State)

Pitching Probables | Grant Hubka (3-2, 4.40) vs Ty Bayer (1-1, 5.48), Luke Cooley (3-2, 4.33) vs Harry Cain (1-1, 4.57), Brooks Robertson (2-1, 4.28) vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Garrison Berkley (.343, 4 HR, 16 RBI), Colton Coates (.320, 3 HR, 19 RBI), Brody Drost (.292, 1 HR, 13 RBI), Michael Ballard (.267, 5 HR, 20 RBI), Kade Parker (6 app, 13.2 IP, 9 K, 3.95 ERA), Logan Forsythe (12 app, 19.1 IP, 26 K, 4.66 ERA), Blake Hooks (9 app, 13 IP, 19 K, 2.08 ERA)

Louisiana Tech earned a 14-6 victory over Grambling State in midweek action on Tuesday night.

Garrison Berkley stayed hot at the plate with two home runs and two RBI in the victory. Berkley has homered four times in his last two games.

Landon Fontenot got the first start of his Bulldog career on the mound. The freshman from Shreveport allowed one run in three innings of work while striking out six.

Scouting the Owls

Key Players | Cooper Williams (.342, 2 HR, 17 RBI), Chris Cole (.337, 8 RBI), Donovan Cash (.292, 5 HR, 18 RBI), Bo Rhudy (8 app, 17 IP, 16 K, 3.18 ERA), Ethan Osada (8 app, 7.2 IP, 12 K, 3.52 ERA), Ryan Renfroe (11 app, 16.2 IP, 24 K, 6.48 ERA)

Kennesaw State comes in at 10-15 overall and 2-1 in Conference USA play.

The Owls defeated WKU two out of three games last weekend in Marietta, GA. The Hilltoppers came into the series at 20-1 overall.

Cooper Williams is leading Kennesaw State in hitting at .342 with 2 HR and 17 RBI.

The Owls are averaging 5.4 runs per game.

Kennesaw State has a 6.58 team ERA on the bump.

---

Join the discussion regarding the series with Kennesaw State on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Diamond Dogs baseballl throughout the 2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue