Dogs take final midweek clash over ULM

RUSTON – The Diamond 'Dogs (29-22, 12-11 CUSA) won their second-straight game and enter the final regular-season weekend on a high note following a 7-4 win over ULM (21-31, 7-20 Sun Belt) Tuesday night at the Love Shack. Tech secured the rubber match of the season series with the Warhawks after splitting the first two games earlier in the season.

After Tuesday's win, the 'Dogs improved to 19-3 on the year when posting at least 10 hits and a staggering 22-1 when outhitting their opponents. Luke Cooley earned his team-leading sixth win of the year after tossing four innings allowing just one earned run. He struck out three batters while walking three and giving up three hits.

ULM applied pressure early by putting the first two runners of the day on base via walk, but a line drive to Will Safford at short and a quick toss back to Michael Ballard at second secured Tech's 39th double play of the season and sent the game into the home half.

After the Bulldogs were retired in their first time at the plate, the Warhawks then scratched a run across in the second after a base hit, fielder's choice and a walk put runners at first and second with two outs. A base hit up the middle to center followed to bring in the lead runner before a strikeout looking ended ULM's half of the inning.

The 'Dogs answered back with a five-spot in the second inning that started with Tech loading the bases. Zeb Ruddell legged out an infield single followed by Garrison Berkley getting hit by a pitch before Brody Drost poked a hit to right to advance the runners 90 feet and load the bags.

Eli Berch then delivered a base hit through the right side on an 0-2 count to plate two runs and give Tech a 2-1 lead before ending up on second after advancing on the throw. The ULM infield then played in with Safford coming to bat, who snuck a double down the right field line to double the 'Dogs' score.

Sebastian Mexico followed up with a lined single off a diving first baseman's glove that spit to the outfield, allowing Safford to come around and cap off Tech's five-run inning. The Warhawks added a run in the fourth after an error and a stolen base put a runner in scoring position followed by a base knock through the left side of the infield, cutting Tech's deficit to 5-2.

After the first two batters of the fifth for ULM were put away on a groundout and a fly out, the Warhawks hit back-to-back singles before an RBI double cut Tech's lead to 5-3. A throwing error allowed an unearned run to cross the plate, bringing ULM's deficit to just one run entering the bottom of the inning.

The Bulldogs got those two runs back in the home half of the sixth off the bat of Mexico once again. After Berkley led off the inning with a base hit back up the middle, Safford drew a two-out walk before the LA Tech designated hitter burned the ULM center fielder with a liner to the wall, scoring two runs and putting the 'Dogs back up by three with a 7-4 game heading into the seventh.

Blake Hooks earned his eighth save of the season, which is tied for the ninth-most in a single season in program history. The senior righty tossed a scoreless ninth inning while striking out a pair of batters. Mexico tabbed his fifth three-RBI game and 12th multi-RBI game of the year, both of which lead the Bulldogs.

LA Tech's 39th double play of the season is one shy of extending the 'Dogs' streak to 12-straight seasons with at least 40 double plays and 12 in the last 13 years.

The Bulldogs conclude the regular season with a three-game series against New Mexico State at the Love Shack, with the series opener set for Thursday, May 15 at 6 p.m. CT.