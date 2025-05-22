Dogs avoid elimination with win over Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Diamond 'Dogs (32-24) move on to the quarterfinal round of the Conference USA Baseball Championship following a 5-2 win over host Liberty Flames (30-27), eliminating them from tournament contention at Worthington Field.

The Flames led off the afternoon by loading the bases on three walks, but Logan Forsythe was able to keep Liberty's offense in check with back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame. The 'Dogs jumped ahead in their turn to bat in the first inning, posting three runs to start the game.

Sebastian Mexico fell to a 1-2 count to lead off before crushing his team-leading 12th homer of the season over the right center wall. Trey Hawsey followed with a double to center and Colton Coates drew a walk to give the 'Dogs a pair of baserunners with just one out.

Zeb Ruddell advanced both runners 90 feet with a chopped groundout to first base before a throwing error by the Flames' second baseman allowed Hawsey to score and stretch Tech's lead to 2-0. Eli Berch capped off the frame with a base hit through a wide-open gap on the right side of the infield to score Coates and give the 'Dogs a 3-0 lead heading to the second.

Liberty led off the second with a solo homer to get themselves on the scoreboard before cutting their deficit to just one run in the third. The Flames drew a pair of walks with both runners advancing on a wild pitch the next at-bat before a groundout scored a run to make it a 3-2 game through three innings.

Neither side were able to push anything across in the fourth and fifth innings with Liberty also being retired in order to start the sixth. Brody Drost led off for the 'Dogs in the bottom half with a triple to the right-center gap before giving the 'Dogs a two-run lead with a run on a squeeze bunt single laid down perfectly by Will Safford.

Michael Ballard singled and Hawsey drew a walk to load the bases with one out, allowing Coates to drive in a run on a groundout and give Tech a 5-2 lead going into the seventh.

The 'Dogs picked up their 44th double play in the eighth inning following the Flames getting their first hit to lead off the frame since the fifth inning.

Liberty threatened a comeback in the ninth before grounding into their second double play in as many innings, giving the 'Dogs 45 twin killings on the season and leaving a runner at third with two outs. The Flames' leadoff batter drew a full count, but was rang up looking at a called strike to secure the victory for Tech.

Logan Forsythe was effective in his third start of the year, allowing just two runs across 4 2/3 innings on three hits, six walks and striking out five Liberty batters. Luke Cooley added 3 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit and one walk with a strikeout en route to his team-best seventh win of the year.

Blake Hooks tossed a scoreless final frame with a pair of walks and a strikeout to earn his ninth save of the year, which currently leads CUSA. Ballard posted the only multi-hit performance for the 'Dogs in Thursday's win, and five different Bulldogs came across the plate.

The Bulldogs will face the loser of Dallas Baptist vs. Jacksonville State on Friday, May 23 at 4:30 p.m. CT at Worthington Field.