BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs, Blazers set for pivotal 2-game series in C-USA action

Louisiana Tech (15-6, 8-4) and UAB (16-2, 9-1) will meet up on the hardwood this weekend for a clash that could go a long ways in deciding the West Division of Conference USA.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 PM on Friday night and 3 PM Saturday afternoon. Both games can be streamed on Stadium.

Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio calls on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Louisiana Tech split a pair of contests at North Texas last weekend.

In the opener, Isaiah Crawford and Kenneth Lofton Jr. combined for 41 points and 16 rebounds in a 68-63 Tech win.

Looking for the sweep, Tech only managed to shoot 35% from the field and committed 17 turnovers in a 57-55 loss on Saturday.

Lofton Jr. was strong once again, scoring 9 points and pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds.

After averaging 11.5 points and 12 rebounds over the two games, Lofton Jr was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week for a 6th time this season.

UAB enters the weekend having won six straight games in league play.

The Blazers lone conference defeat came at hands of Charlotte on January 16th, 70-55.

Much like Tech, UAB has a balanced scoring attack offensively.

Michael Ertel (13.1 ppg), Tavin Lovan (12.4 ppg), Jalen Benjamin (11.6 ppg), and Quan Jackson (10.6 ppg) are all averaging double figures in points for Andy Kennedy's squad.

Trey Jemison has been a force on the defensive end. The 7-foot, 260-pound transfer from Clemson is averaging 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

For Louisiana Tech to have success this weekend, the Bulldogs will need to get some scoring on the perimeter from Amorie Archibald and Kaleb Ledoux. The two seniors combined for only 23 points on 39% shooting in 96 minutes of action last weekend at North Texas.

