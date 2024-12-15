Louisiana Tech is headed back to a bowl game for the first time since the 2020 New Orleans Bowl.

The Bulldogs will square-off with Army on December 28, 2024 in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM on ESPN.

Quick Glance | Army

- Head Coach | Jeff Monken (81-57 in his 11th season at Army)

- 2024 Season | 11-2 (AAC Champs)

- Wins | Lehigh, Florida Atlantic, Rice, Temple, Tulsa, UAB, East Carolina, Air Force, North Texas, UTSA, Tulane

- Losses | Notre Dame, Navy

- All AAC Selections | QB Bryson Daily (Offensive Player of the Year), OG Bill Katsigiannis, C Brady Small, S Max Didomenico, OT Connor Finucane, OT Lucas Scott, OG Paolo Gennarelli, RB Kanye Udoh, DL Kyle Lewis, LB Elo Modozie, LB Andon Thomas, LB Kalib Fortner

- Points Per Game | 31.3 (43rd nationally)

- Points Per Game Allowed | 16.2 (7th nationally)

- The Black Knights lead the country averaging 299 yards per game on the ground.

- The rank 13th nationally in yards per game allowed at 304.1.

- Key Players | QB Bryson Daily (2,474 total yards, 38 TDs, finished 6th in Heisman voting), RB Noah Short (542 yards rushing, 2 TDs), LB Andon Thomas (95 tackles, 3.5 TFL), NK Casey Larkin (48 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4 INTs), OLB Elo Modozie (30 tackles, 7 TFL, 6.5 sacks)

---

