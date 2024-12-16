PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Grand Canyon

Louisiana Tech (9-2) will host Grand Canyon (6-3) in non-conference action inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Monday night.

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (46-30 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Grand Canyon HC | Bryce Drew (100-35 in his 5th season at Grand Canyon)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech used a 13-0 run in the second half to help propel itself to a 77-63 victory over Georgia Southern on Friday night.

Kaden Cooper scored 14 of his career-high 25 points in the final 10 minutes of the contest. Cooper played a team-high 39 minutes and also had 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

Daniel Batcho was fantastic scoring in double-figures for 11th time this season with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

AJ Bates scored a career-high 10 points in 24 minutes off the bench.

Scouting the Antelopes

Grand Canyon comes into Monday night's contest at 6-3 overall after a 73-68 loss at Georgia on Saturday.

Tyon Grant-Foster is leading the team in scoring averaging 15.3 points per game. Grant-Foster, an All-America candidate, has struggled to shoot the ball early on this season shooting only 32% from the field.

JaKobe Coles (15.1 ppg) and Ray Harrison (13.2 ppg) are also averaging double-figures in scoring for Bryce Drew's team.

Grand Canyon defeated the Bulldogs 73-70 out in Phoenix last season.

---

