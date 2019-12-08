Louisiana Tech (6-2) will take its show on the road Sunday afternoon for a match-up with Sam Houston State (4-4)

Tipoff is set for 4:30 pm and can be streamed on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Dunkin' Dogs went on the road Thursday night and defeated Mississippi State 74-67.

The win in Starkville ended Mississippi State's 26-game non-conference home winning streak.

DaQuan Bracey hit 6/8 shots, including 4 three pointers and scored a team-high 16 points in the win. Bracey is shooting 48% from three through Tech's first 8 games.

Amorie Archibald chipped in 15 points and hit a number of key free throws down the stretch for Tech.

Sam Houston State comes into the match-up with La Tech off of an 90-86 2OT loss at UT Rio Grande Valley Tuesday night.

Kai Mitchell leads the Bearkats in scoring averaging 14.1 points per game.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech at 66.8% chance of winning Sunday afternoon.

