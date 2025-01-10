Dominant first half propels Bulldogs to 81-64 win

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech opened the game on a 25-4 run and never looked back, claiming its first Conference USA win of the season in an 81-64 victory over FIU on Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

After two disappointing losses to start league play, LA Tech (12-4, 1-2 CUSA) led wire-to-wire in its home win over an FIU (7-9, 1-2 CUSA) team who had won five of its last seven games.

The first half was the story. The Bulldogs shot a blistering 70.0 percent from the field, knocking down their first seven three-point attempts in the process. Meanwhile defensively, they limited the Panthers to just 34.6 percent shooting to help build a 50-27 halftime advantage.

Al Green was the offensive spark, draining five straight triples in the first 13 minutes of action. Six straight points by Kaden Cooper, including two alley-oop slams, helped give the 'Dogs their largest lead of the contest at 42-14 with 5:49 to play in the first stanza.

The second half was much different. The three-pointers were not falling and the offense was not as crisp for LA Tech. On the other end, the Panthers found some success by getting to the paint and the free throw line.

Even so, the outcome was never really in doubt. FIU did go on a late 15-4 run to slice its deficit down to 15 with four minutes to play. However, the Panthers managed just two more points the rest of the way.

Green scored 18 of his season-high 21 points in the first half. Cooper, who also had a big first half with 13 points, ended with 19 to go along with a game-high eight boards. Daniel Batcho was the third Bulldog in double figures with 16 points.

Doing most of the dishing was Sean Newman Jr. who finished with 13 assists and just two turnovers against the pesky FIU defense. The point guard added four points and four steals as LA Tech shot 58.2 percent from the field, its ninth game shooting over 50 percent.

Three Panthers – Jonathan Aybar (15), Jayden Brewer (15), and Travis Gray (11) – scored double-digit points as FIU shot 43.5 percent from the field. The Panthers made the same amount of free throws (20) as they did field goals (20).

QUOTABLES

Head coach Talvin Hester On the win …"Being at home is different. We knew we would get a jolt from that, but we knew we had to get back to playing defense. I felt like that would be the spark for us. It is amazing when you have that energy on the defensive end of the court how the ball goes in more. If we can continue to get our energy from that end, good things will happen."

On Sean Newman Jr. with another big assist night …"I think when you got guys like Al Green and Amaree Abram shooting and Kaden Cooper cutting, and then he has Daniel Batcho, it becomes easy to get an assist if we just do the right things. If everybody plays together and does the right things, it seems like good things can happen. Thirteen assists and just two turnovers, that is who he is. He is that guy."

On getting back to scoring in the paint …"It was too many threes this past week. To shoot a three, we need to go inside out. Sean and Jordan were getting into the paint and we got easy kickouts because teams do a good job of protecting the paint. I thought 18 was the perfect amount."

Guard Sean Newman Jr. On the team's response …"We had a very rough start to conference. We had some tough days of practice and it was needed to get us back on the right path. We have to go back to our foundation, which is playing hard and getting it on the defensive end. Everything else will take care of itself."

Guard Al Green On his impressions of the league so far …"It is a physical league. We have a lot of new players like myself that have not played in this league. We had a few practices to get our minds right. I feel like now we are ready."

On being on the receiving end of Sean's passes …"Coach always says he is like our quarterback. Whatever decision he makes I trust. If he things I am open, I am going to shoot it. That is my position."

NOTABLES

- With the win, LA Tech now leads the all-time series versus FIU, 14-8. The Bulldogs have won five straight and eight of the last nine meetings over the Panthers.

- LA Tech is a perfect 8-0 against FIU in Ruston as CUSA foes.

- LA Tech led wire-to-wire for the fourth time this season.

- The Bulldogs shot over 50 percent for the ninth time this season (shot 58.2 percent from the field which is the second best this season).

- LA Tech dished out 21 assists, marking the sixth time this season with at least 20 in a single game.

- Al Greenscored a season-high 21 points while tying his season high of five made three-pointers. It marked the third time this season he has led the Bulldogs in scoring.

- Daniel Batchoreached double-digit points for the 15th time in 16 games, scoring 16 points. The nation's leader in field goal percentage made seven of his eight field goal attempts.

- Kaden Cooperled the Bulldogs in rebounding for the 11th time this season, securing eight boards.

- Sean Newman Jr.recorded his seventh game of double-digit assists this season with 13. The 13 assists tied the program record for most in a CUSA game (most since 2014). The point guard became the 15th Bulldog in program history to reach 300 career assists.

- Sean Newman Jr. tied his career high with four steals.

UP NEXT

LA Tech will battle Liberty on Saturday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and will be nationally televised on ESPNU.