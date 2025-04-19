Jermaurhiyun Anderson commits to Dunkin' Dogs

Anderson, a 6'4 guard from Greenville, South Carolina, will come to Louisiana Tech after playing his freshman season at East Mississippi Community College.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Anderson told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose LA Tech because of the winning culture and the honesty from the coaching staff — they kept it real with me from day one. It’s not just the coaches, but the people around them that make it special. I saw a place where I could grow, be pushed, and reach my full potential, just like the players they’ve helped before me. On top of that, the school itself felt like a strong fit — a place where I could succeed not just as an athlete, but as a student and a man."

Anderson averaged 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game as a freshman at East Mississippi in 2024-2025.

