Avery Thomas II commits to Dunkin' Dogs

Avery Thomas II announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas, a 6'7 guard/forward from Jackson, Mississippi, will come to Louisiana Tech from Jones College.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Thomas told BleedTechBlue.com, "When I came on the visit it felt like family. The culture was very good, and I love Coach Hester's coaching style."

As a freshman at Jones College this past season, Thomas averaged 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Thomas shot 50% from the field, 45% from 3, and 85% from the free throw line.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball.