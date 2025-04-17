PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Liberty

Louisiana Tech (23-14, 8-3) will return home for a three-game Conference USA series against Liberty (23-14, 5-7) this weekend.

Dates/Times | Thursday 6:00 PM, Friday 4:00 PM, Saturday 1:00 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (301-175 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Liberty HC | Bradley LeCroy (23-14 in 1st season at Liberty)

Pitching Probables | Luke Cooley (5-2, 3.89) vs Dylan Mathiesen (2-2, 3.94), Brooks Roberson (4-1, 3.92) vs Ben Blair (4-1, 2.77), TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Sebastian Mexico (.340, 5 HR, 31 RBI), Garrison Berkley (.301, 5 HR, 20 RBI), Michael Ballard (.297, 6 HR, 28 RBI), Blake Hooks (15 app, 19 IP, 24 K, 2.25 ERA), Logan Forsythe (17 app, 30.2 IP, 42 K, 3.52 ERA), Landon Fontenot (9 app, 16 IP, 16 K, 4.50 ERA)

Louisiana Tech fell 8-3 in a midweek contest at ULM on Tuesday night.

A 5-run third inning was too much to overcome for the Bulldogs. Luke Nichols took the loss after allowing 5 runs (2 earned) in 2.2 innings of work.

Connor Nation and Nate Crider came on to toss the final three innings of scoreless relief. The duo allow 2 hits and struck out 4.

Sebastian Mexico continued his insane stretch at the plate with 3 more hits and an RBI in the ninth inning.

Scouting the Flames

Key Players | Callum Early (.323, 2 HR, 14 RBI), Camden Troyer (.296, 7 HR, 33 RBI), Nick Barone (.290, 7 HR, 37 RBI), Joseph Webb (13 app, 36 IP, 39 K, 3.00 ERA), Jack Frankel (13 app, 33.2 IP, 25 K, 2.94 ERA), Tyler August (13 app, 18 IP, 24 K, 3.00 ERA)

Liberty got back on the right track on Tuesday night with a 10-3 win at Virginia.

The Flames had been swept over the weekend at home against Liberty to fall to 5-7 in C-USA action.

Offensively, the Flames are hitting .255 as a team and are averaging 6.8 runs per game.

The trio of Camden Troyer, Nick Barone, and Jaxson Sorenson have combined for 25 of the 42 home runs that Liberty has hit this season.

Bradley LeCroy's team has been really good throughout the year on the mound.

The Flames have a 4.32 ERA and opponents are hitting .236 against their pitching.

---

