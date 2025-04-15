Louis "Tre" Averhart III commits to LA Tech

Averhart, a wide receiver, is a transfer from Keiser University that will come to Ruston with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Averhart told BleedTechBlue.com, "The culture and people coach Cumbie has in the building made it a no brainer. Having coach Franklin at the helm of the offense makes me feel confident that I can come in and help the team win some championships."

THE FILM