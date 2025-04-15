Advertisement
Published Apr 15, 2025
Louis "Tre" Averhart III commits to LA Tech
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Louis "Tre" Averhart III announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.

Averhart, a wide receiver, is a transfer from Keiser University that will come to Ruston with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Averhart told BleedTechBlue.com, "The culture and people coach Cumbie has in the building made it a no brainer. Having coach Franklin at the helm of the offense makes me feel confident that I can come in and help the team win some championships."

THE FILM

---

