PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs FIU

Louisiana Tech (11-4, 0-2) will return home for a contest with FIU (7-8, 1-1) on Thursday night.

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (48-32 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

FIU HC | Jeremy Ballard (95-109 in his 7th season at FIU)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech was on the receiving end of a two-game sweep at UTEP and New Mexico State last week.

In the two games the Bulldogs were out-scored by 40 points.

Daniel Batcho's effectiveness was limited throughout the week as he averaged only 7 points and 5 rebounds per game. Tech will look to get Batcho more involved Thursday night against FIU.

Returning to the Thomas Assembly Center will hopefully give Bulldog shooters some confidence after shooting only 35% from the field last week.

Scouting the Panthers

FIU has won 3 of its last 4 games after an 85-66 defeat of Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon in Miami.

Jayden Brewer and Vianney Salatchoum lead a new-look roster averaging 13.9 and 10.2 points per game, respectively.

The Panthers come to Ruston ranking 44th nationally in turnover rate on the defensive end of the floor in college basketball this season.

---

