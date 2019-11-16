Louisiana Tech (2-0) will take its show on the road to Omaha, NE Saturday evening for a match-up with Creighton (1-1).

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. and can be viewed on FS2. Lane Grindle will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5FM.

The Dunkin’ Dogs are fresh off a 98-52 win over Wiley College Tuesday night.

Through two games, Louisiana Tech is averaging a whopping 90 points per game. Kalob Ledoux is leading the Bulldogs in scoring as he’s averaging 15.5 points in just 21 minutes per game.

In addition to Ledoux, Jacolby Pemberton (14 ppg), DaQuan Bracey (12.5 ppg), and Xaiver Armstead (10.5 ppg) are also averaging double-figures.

Defensively, Tech has been exceptional as they have limited opponents to only 50.5 points per game on 31% shooting from the field while forcing 24.5 turnovers per game.

Creighton enters the match-up with Louisiana Tech as 1-1 overall after defeating Kennesaw State (81-55) in its opener and falling on the road at Michigan (79-69) Tuesday night.

Ty-Shon Alexander leads the Blue Jays into Saturday’s contest averaging 19.5 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Greg McDermott’s squad was picked to finish 7th in the Big East in the preseason.

