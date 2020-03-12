Louisiana Tech (22-8) will host Marshall (17-15) in the Quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament Thursday night in Frisco, TX.

Tipoff is set for 9 PM CT on Stadium. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on 107.5 FM.

Louisiana Tech enters Thursday night's game as winners of five of their last six games.

The Bulldogs finished in a tie for second place in the league standings and will be the three seed this week.

DaQuan Bracey continues to lead the Bulldogs in scoring averaging 12.9 points per game on 47% shooting from the field.

Kalob Ledoux (11.6 ppg) and Amorie Archibald (11.3 ppg) also average double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs.

Marshall comes into Thursday night's contest having defeated UTEP 86-78 in the first round of the tournament.

In the win, Taevion Kinsey poured in 26 points for the Thundering Herd. Kinsey leads the team averaging 16.4 points per game.

Marshall defeated Louisiana Tech 83-79 in Huntington on February 8th.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs a 76% chance at advancing.

