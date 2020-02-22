Louisiana Tech (19-7, 10-4) will open the Bonus Play portion of its conference schedule Saturday afternoon in Denton at North Texas (18-9, 12-2).

Tipoff is set for 3 pm on Stadium. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

In its most recent game last Saturday, Louisiana Tech defeated Florida Atlantic 81-68.

In a game that was never in doubt, Kalob Ledoux and Derric Jean led the way offensively for the Bulldogs.

Ledoux scored a season-high 24 points in 28 minutes off the bench, while Jean added a career-high 21 points in 30 minutes of action.

DaQuan Bracey continues to lead Tech in scoring, averaging 12.4 points per game on 47.1% shooting from the field.

Looking at the Mean Green, Grant McCasland’s squad has won 4 consecutive games against MTSU, UAB, Charlotte, and ODU by an average of 7.6 points per game.

Umoja Gibson and Javion Hamlet lead the way offensively for North Texas, averaging 14.7 and 13.8 points per game, respectively.

Hamlet hit the game-winner at the buzzer against Tech on January 18th to give the Mean Green a 51-50 win over the Bulldogs in Ruston. The 1-point defeat is Tech’s lone home loss this season.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech just a 36% chance at getting a win Saturday afternoon.

