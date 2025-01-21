Dunkin' Dogs & Lady Techsters Weekly Update - 1.21.2025

The Louisiana Tech Men's Basketball program is currently 13-6 overall and 2-4 in C-USA play.
The Bulldogs will be back in action Thursday night at home against Western Kentucky.
The Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball program is currently 11-6 overall and 4-2 in C-USA play.
The Lady Techsters will be back in action Thursday night on the road at Western Kentucky.
Every Tuesday during the 2024-2025 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.
DUNKIN' DOGS
Daniel Batcho has eclipsed the 20-point mark in seven games this season.
Amaree Abram averaged 39 minutes per game in games against Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State last week.
Sean Elkinton is averaging 10 points per game and is shooting 47% from 3-point range in conference play.
Al Green missed both road games at Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State last week. The lefty sharp-shooter is shooting 44% from three-point range in league play and will be a huge key for the 'Dogs going forward.
Louisiana Tech is shooting only 27% from 3-point range on the road in conference play.
The Bulldogs have only 19 combined turnovers in their last two games. That total marks the fewest over a two-game span since playing Richmond and Eastern Kentucky on November 26th and November 27th.
Kennesaw State shot 49.1% from the field against the Bulldogs on Saturday, the third highest against Louisiana Tech this season.
LADY TECHSTERS
Robyn Lee has continued a strong senior season by averaging 15.3 points per game on 52.9% shooting from the field in league play.
Paris Bradley has been exceptional in conference play. The freshman is averaging 14.8 points with a slash line of 51/37/77. Break out star for the Lady Techsters.
Averi Aaron is averaging 8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1 block in 19.3 minutes per game since January 11th.
The Lady Techsters shot 48.2% from the field in wins over Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State last week.
Brooke Stoehr's team has 43 assists to 72 turnovers in their last four games. Cleaning that up will be a key to having success on the road this week at WKU and Middle Tennessee.
---
