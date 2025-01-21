Dunkin' Dogs & Lady Techsters Weekly Update - 1.21.2025

The Louisiana Tech Men's Basketball program is currently 13-6 overall and 2-4 in C-USA play. The Bulldogs will be back in action Thursday night at home against Western Kentucky. The Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball program is currently 11-6 overall and 4-2 in C-USA play. The Lady Techsters will be back in action Thursday night on the road at Western Kentucky. Every Tuesday during the 2024-2025 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale. DUNKIN' DOGS

Dunkin' Dogs Individual Statistical Leaders Player Statistics F Daniel Batcho 18.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game G Amaree Abram 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game G/F Kaden Cooper 11.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game G Sean Newman 9.9 points and 9.3 assists per game

Daniel Batcho has eclipsed the 20-point mark in seven games this season. Amaree Abram averaged 39 minutes per game in games against Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State last week. Sean Elkinton is averaging 10 points per game and is shooting 47% from 3-point range in conference play. Al Green missed both road games at Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State last week. The lefty sharp-shooter is shooting 44% from three-point range in league play and will be a huge key for the 'Dogs going forward.

Dunkin' Dogs Team Statistics Statistic Average Per Game (National Rank) Points Per Game 76.4 (141) Points Per Game Allowed 68.3 (90) Field Goal % 48.4% (35) Field Goal % Defense 41.4% (74) Three-Point FG % 34.2% (164) Three-Point FG % Defense 30.5% (52) Assists 16.6 (41) Offensive Rebounds Per Game 10.4 (211) Defensive Rebounds Per Game 26.6 (68) Steals Per Game 6.8 (192) Turnover Per Game 12.9 (261)

Louisiana Tech is shooting only 27% from 3-point range on the road in conference play. The Bulldogs have only 19 combined turnovers in their last two games. That total marks the fewest over a two-game span since playing Richmond and Eastern Kentucky on November 26th and November 27th. Kennesaw State shot 49.1% from the field against the Bulldogs on Saturday, the third highest against Louisiana Tech this season.

LADY TECHSTERS

Lady Techsters Individual Statistical Leaders Player Statistics G/F Robyn Lee 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game G Paris Bradley 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game F Jordan Marshall 11.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game G Jianna Morris 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game

Robyn Lee has continued a strong senior season by averaging 15.3 points per game on 52.9% shooting from the field in league play. Paris Bradley has been exceptional in conference play. The freshman is averaging 14.8 points with a slash line of 51/37/77. Break out star for the Lady Techsters. Averi Aaron is averaging 8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1 block in 19.3 minutes per game since January 11th.

Lady Techsters Team Statistics Statistics Average Per Game (National Rank) Points Per Game 68.3 (131) Points Per Game Allowed 63.9 (174) Field Goal % 42.3% (133) Field Goal % Defense 40.0% (169) Three-Point FG % 29.4% (241) Three-Point FG % Defense 29.1% (105) Assists 11.6 (270) Offensive Rebounds Per Game 12.1 (145) Defensive Rebounds Per Game 27.1 (72) Steals Per Game 7.6 (219) Turnovers Per Game 18.9 (302)