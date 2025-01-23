PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Western Kentucky

Louisiana Tech (13-6, 2-4) will kick off a three-game home stand against Western Kentucky (11-7, 2-3) on Thursday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (50-34 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Western Kentucky HC | Hank Plona (11-7 in his 1st season at WKU)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech suffered its second consecutive two-point loss in a 78-76 defeat at Kennesaw State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs struggled on the defensive end of the floor allowing the Owls to shoot 49.1% from the field and average 1.18 points per possession.

For the Bulldogs offensively, Daniel Batcho led the way with 23 points and 7 rebounds.

Devin Ree had his best game of the season scoring 14 points in 28 minutes of action.

Scouting the Hilltoppers

Hank Plona's team comes into the matchup Thursday night at 11-7 overall and 2-3 in Conference USA play.

Dom McHenry is the Hilltoppers leading scorer for a second year in a row and is averaging 16.8 points per game on 39.4% shooting from the field.

The Hilltoppers play at the second fastest pace in the country and are averaging 77.4 points per game.

