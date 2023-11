Bradley is a 2025 QB from Oak Grove HS in Oak Grove, LA.

Jackson is the son of former Tech TE Josh Bradley. Josh had 131 catches for 1,591 yards and 20 TDs during his time in Ruston.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Jackson told BleedTechBlue.com, "The key factor for me committing were the people inside the building. There are truly great people at Tech right now. Coach Cumbie and the rest of the coaching staff has me and my family’s full trust.”

THE FILM