Bradford is a defensive tackle prospect from St. Stanislaus HS in Bay St. Louis, MS and becomes Tech's 7th commitment in the Class of 2024.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Bradford told BleedTechBlue.com, "LA Tech really plays my type of football. It's the atmosphere I thrive in, it felt right to be there. It's a culture that I want to be a part of and win with!"

Bradford chose the Bulldogs over offers from Colorado, Navy, Army, Jacksonville State and a host of others.

As a junior in 2022, Bradford finished with 112 tackles, 30 TFL, and 9.5 sacks.

THE FILM