Andrew Burnette signs with LA Tech

Louisiana Tech announced the signing of Andrew Burnette on Wednesday afternoon.

Burnette, a 6'2, 240-pound running back, comes to Louisiana Tech from Kaiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida.

On why he chose LA Tech, Burnette told BleedTechBlue.com, "The coaching staff made it feel like home. I'm excited to get to work!"

Burnette spent two years playing for a Seahawks team that finished 24-3 during his time there.

In 2023, Burnette totaled 1,078 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Jensen Beach, FL native followed that up with 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2024.

