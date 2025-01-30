Inside the Dunkin' Dogs | What do KenPom #'s say?

Louisiana Tech is currently 15-6 overall and 4-4 in Conference USA play this season.

The Bulldogs are ranked 112th nationally by KenPom.com. That ranking ranks behind Liberty (70) and Middle Tennessee (107) among teams in Conference USA.

KenPom is an go-to source for information for us at BleedTechBlue.com. It provides great detail into where Louisiana Tech has been successful and where the Bulldogs have been not as successful.

Let's take a look. There are 364 teams playing Division 1 basketball in 2024-2025. All numbers provided are compiled against Division 1 competition only.