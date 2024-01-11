Ballard is a transfer wide receiver from UTEP that will come to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Ballard told BleedTechBlue.com, "The relationships I built with the coaches on such a short time being spent there felt more genuine than my previous school, which means so much, and ultimately I see La Tech helping me become the receiver I set out to be."

The Houston native had 34 catches for 501 yards and 1 TD for the Miners in 2023.

At 6'3, 205, Ballard will undoubtedly give the Bulldogs a big time playmaker on the outside.

---

