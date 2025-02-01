PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Sam Houston State

Louisiana Tech (15-6, 4-4) will welcome Sam Houston State (8-13, 1-7) to Ruston for a Conference USA matchup on Saturday afternoon.

The 1984-1985 Louisiana Tech basketball team will have a number of former players in town and will be honored at the game. The Bulldogs finished #8 in the country after finishing 29-3 overall and going to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Game Time | 3:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPNU/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (52-34 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Sam Houston State HC | Chris Mudge

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech got back got back to .500 in conference play with a 75-69 victory over conference-leading Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

Daniel Batcho scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half of play. The Paris, France native also pulled down 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

Kaden Cooper added 16 points and 13 rebounds for a Tech team that out-scored the Blue Raiders by nine points in the second half.

Sean Newman record 13 points and 8 assists in 31 minutes of action. Newman has recorded at least 8 assists in 14 of 21 games this season.

Scouting the Bearkats

Sam Houston State has had a rough go of it in 2024-2025 sitting at 8-13 overall and 1-7 in CUSA play.

Although the Bearkats have lost 7 of 8 in conference play, none of the 8 games have been decided by more than 9 points.

Lamar Wilkerson is leading the Bearkats in scoring averaging 19.5 points per game on 46.3% shooting from the field.

Cameron Huefner (14.3 ppg) and Marcus Boykin (11.1 ppg) are also averaging double-figures in scoring.

---

