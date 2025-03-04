PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Nicholls

Louisiana Tech (6-5) will host Nicholls (5-7) in a two-game midweek series at J.C. Love Field this week.

Dates/Times | Tuesday 6 PM, Wednesday 6 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (274-166 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Nicholls HC | Brent Haring (5-7 in his 1st season at Nicholls)

Pitching Probables | RHP Kade Parker (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs TBA, TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Michael Ballard (.372, 3 HR, 12 RBI), Garrison Berkley (.356, 3 2B, 3B), Eli Berch (.270, 3 RBI) Logan Forsythe (5 app, 8.1 IP, 8 K, 4.32 ERA), Nate Crider (5 app, 7.1 IP, 9 K, 2.45 ERA), Blake Hooks (4 app, 7.2 IP, 7 K, 1.17 ERA)

Louisiana Tech dropped two of three at home versus Memphis this past weekend.

Cade Patterson enjoyed a solid series offensively hitting two home runs and driving in five runs.

Zeb Ruddell is currently in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's batting .400.

Kade Parker will make his first start in a Bulldog uniform on the mound Tuesday night.



Scouting the Colonels

Key Players | Karson Irvin (.432, 10 RBI), Jaden Collura (.294, 2 RBI), Chase Jans (.286, 1 HR, 2 RBI), Nick Fields (5 app, 6.2 IP, 5 K, 4.05 ERA), Luke McGibboney (4 app, 9 IP, 6 K, 6.00 ERA), Cole Simoneaux (5 app, 5.2 IP, 11 K, 7.94 ERA)

Nicholls is currently 5-7 overall after being swept by McNeese over the weekend.

The Colonels are hitting .230 as a team and are averaging 4.1 runs per game.

Brent Haring's team has a 6.93 ERA. Former Bulldog Alec Sparks has a 1.71 ERA over his first three starts in a Colonel uniform.

---

