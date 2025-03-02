Diamond Dogs drop 2 of 3 at home to Memphis

Louisiana Tech (6-5) dropped two of three home game to Memphis this weekend at J.C. Love Field.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Bulldogs quiet offensively in 7-2 loss to open the series

WIN | Seth Garner (1-0) LOSS | Grant Hubka (1-2)

Zeb Ruddell tripled with one out in the bottom of the second inning on Friday night.

Grant Comeaux followed Ruddell with a double to give the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead in the series opener.

From that point forward, it was tough sledding for the Tech offense. The Bulldogs managed only five hits and one run over the final seven innings on Friday night.

Matt Houston's pinch hit RBI-single in the ninth inning would be Tech's only run the remainder of the contest.

Pitching wise, Grant Hubka was solid allowing two runs in five innings of work. The right-hander allowed four hits and struck out six.

Kade Parker, transfer from Stephen F. Austin, made his Bulldog debut on the mound in the ninth inning and tossed a scoreless frame.

Game 2 | Patterson's 8th inning grand slam propels the Bulldogs to an 11-4 win to even the series

WIN | Luke Cooley (3-0) LOSS | David Case (1-2) SAVE | Blake Hooks (2)

The Tech offense was competing at an extremely high level on Saturday afternoon, and it was fun to watch for Bulldog fans.

Mike Ballard got the scoring started in the first inning with his third home-run of the season, a two-run shot to left field.

Leading 2-1 in the 5th inning, Eli Berch singled in Ballard to extend the lead to 3-1. Ballard had doubled to leadoff the inning.

Garrison Berkley and Ballard each drove in runs in the sixth inning to extend Tech's lead out to 5-1.

Colton Coates game to the dish with two outs in the sixth inning and hit the first home-run of his Bulldog career to make it 6-1 Tech.

Memphis crawled back into the game with three runs of its own in the top of the seventh inning to trim Tech's lead to 6-4.

In the bottom half of the seventh, redshirt freshman Cade Patterson stepped to the plate with no outs in the inning.

Patterson, a Ruston native, hit a grand slam to right field and essentially put the game away. It was Patterson's second home-run of the season.

Coates singled later in the frame to give Tech an 11-4 lead.

All nine starters in the Tech lineup had a hit in the contest.

Luke Cooley was fantastic on the bump for a third straight weekend. The left-hander struck out six and allowed only one earned run in 4.1 innings of work.

Logan Forsythe and Blake Hooks combined to strike out seven Memphis hitters over the final 4.2 frames to secure the victory.

Game 3 | Freebies, lack of offense cost LA Tech in 7-3 loss to Memphis

WIN | Caden Robinson (1-1) LOSS | Luke Nichols (0-2)

Louisiana Tech scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning without the baseball leaving the infield.

Brody Drost and Will Safford led off the inning with singles and Tech was able to take advantage of a couple of Memphis miscues to score the two runs to take a 2-1 lead.

However, in the top half of the 4th inning Memphis would score five runs to take the lead back.

Two walks and a hit by pitch brought Chase Nixon to the plate with bases loaded and one out.

Nixon launched his third home-run of the weekend, a grand slam to right field to give the Tigers a 6-2 lead that they would never relinquish.

Cade Patterson added his third home-run of the season in the sixth inning to trim the deficit to 6-3, but that's all the Bulldogs would score on Sunday afternoon.

Luke Nichols fell to 0-2 after allowing 4 runs in 3.1 innings of work on the mound.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will host Nichols in midweek action on Tuesday and Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6 PM on ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

---

