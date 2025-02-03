The 3-2-1 | Dunkin' Dogs grind out W, Lady Techsters fall on the road

The Dunkin' Dogs and Lady Techsters both only had one game this week against Sam Houston State.

The men were at home against the Bearkats and earned a 66-61 overtime victory.

The women were on the road and suffered a 70-65 defeat.

Three Things We Learned

1 — Conference Play is a GRIND

Sam Houston State came to the Thomas Assembly Center on Saturday at 1-7 in conference play.

From a fan perspective, easy win.

That was not the case, and that's not ever going to be the case in conference play.

Saturday Results:

- Kansas State wins by 19 at #3 Iowa State

- Under .500 UTSA wins at North Texas who was 16-4

- #14 Mississippi State loses by 27 at home to #20 Missouri

- McNeese loses for only the 2nd time in its last 29 conference games at a Nicholls State who was 12-9

Any conference win is a good win, and the Dunkin' Dog found a way on Saturday.

2 — Sean Newman Jr. and Daniel Batcho carry Bulldogs

On any given night Louisiana Tech is going to have the best point guard and best post player on the floor in conference play.

Sean Newman Jr. and Daniel Batcho proved that again on Saturday.

Newman Jr. finished with 22 points and 8 assists in 38 minutes of action.

Batcho finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks in 36 minutes of action.

Dynamic duo.

3 — Lady Techsters with too many turnovers

Tough to win on the road with 30 turnovers.

The Lady Techsters played good offense shooting 45% from the field and 38% from behind the 3-point line, but the opponent got 11 more shot attempts due to the turnover issues.

Its been an issue for much of 2024-2025 and probably to be expected with such a young team.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — Can Amaree Abram find his offense again?

Amaree Abram has been DYNAMIC on the defensive end of the floor throughout conference play.

In fact, Abram might be the best perimeter defender in Conference USA.

With Abram being tasked with guarding an opponents best perimeter option on a nightly basis, his offense has suffered some.

Prior to Saturday, Abram was shooting 30% from the field in league and averaging 8.6 points per game.

Against Sam Houston State, Abram was dynamic on both ends.

The Port Arthur, TX native finished with 16 points on 5/10 shooting from the field in 41 minutes of action.

If Tech gets that Amaree Abram on the offensive and defensive ends every night, they'll be a tough out come March.

2 — Can a Tech basketball team win on the road in CUSA play?

It's getting a little scary. Can't lie.

The men and women are a combined 9-0 at home in conference play. However, the two clubs are a combined 0-9 on the road.

The Dunkin' Dogs head out on the road this week at Liberty and FIU.

Can they earn a W?

One Prediction for Next Week

Sean Newman Jr. and Daniel Batcho average 35 points, 10 assists, and 14 rebounds on the road this week at Liberty and FIU.

---

