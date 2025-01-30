Advertisement
Published Jan 30, 2025
Brayden Bockler commits to LA Tech
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Brayden Bockler announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday afternoon.

Bockler, a tight end, will come to Louisiana Tech from Saddleback Community College with three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6'5, 245-pounder caught 11 passes for 230 yards and 2 touchdown in 2024.

THE FILM

Bockler was a teammate at Saddleback with recent Tech QB signee Trey Kukuk.

