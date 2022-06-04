 BleedTechBlue - Marlion Jackson announces commitment to LA Tech
Marlion Jackson announces commitment to LA Tech

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Marlion Jackson announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Friday night.

Jackson is a 2022 WR from Cherokee Bluff HS in Flowery Branch, GA.

On what made Louisiana Tech the right choice for him, Jackson told BleedTechBlue.com, "It only took it a day to feel like home man, I know deep down it’s the place for me."

Jackson has also developed quite the relationship with Tech WRs coach Jake Brown saying, "It’s crazy how short of a time I’ve known him and how comfortable I am with him. He’s truly a great man and coach, and I can’t wait to work with him."

Jackson chose Louisiana Tech over late offers from both Troy and Middle Tennessee.

Senior Film

---

