PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Jacksonville State

Louisiana Tech (31-23) will square-off with Jacksonville State (33-23) in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament on Wednesday night.

Dates/Times | Wednesday 6:30 PM

Location | Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium in Lynchburg, VA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (309-184 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Jax State HC | Steve Bieser (51-57 in 2nd season at Jax State)

Pitching Probables | Logan Forsythe (1-1, 5.79) vs Steven Cash (5-2, 4.30)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Sebastian Mexico (.320, 11 HR, 54 RBI), Trey Hawsey (.299, 9 HR, 29 RBI), Garrison Berkley (.291, 6 HR, 27 RBI), Blake Hooks (23 app, 33.1 IP, 42 K, 2.97 ERA), Nate Crider (25 app, 28.1 IP, 39 K, 4.45 ERA)

Louisiana Tech closed out its regular season by winning two of three games at home against New Mexico State.

The Bulldogs have won four of their last five games heading into the conference tournament.

Garrison Berkley enters the conference tournament on a nine-game hitting streak in which he's hitting .345 with 1 HR and 5 RBI.

Logan Forsythe is expected to get the start on the mound for the 'Dogs. The right-hander has 19 K and 3 BB in two starts this season.

Scouting the Gamecocks

Key Players | Colton Hegwood (.313, 1 HR, 25 RBI), Carson Hornung (.306, 7 HR, 28 RBI), Grayson Ashe (.308, 11 HR, 39 RBI), Jackson Sleeper (17 app, 31 IP, 47 K, 3.19 ERA), Maddox McDougall (14 app, 37 IP, 25 K, 5.35 ERA), James Wilson (16 app, 42.2 IP, 37 K, 4.22 ERA)

Jacksonville State finished the regular season at 33-23 overall and 15-12 in C-USA play after winning a series in Bowling Green against WKU this past weekend.

Grayson Ashe has emerged into a start offensively. The Gamecocks catcher has 8 HR and 20 RBI in his last 19 games.

Steven Cash is expected to get the start on the mound for the Gamecocks against the Bulldogs. The soft-tossing lefty struck out 10 in 7 shutout innings against the Bulldogs on May 10th.

